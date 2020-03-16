Man in hospital after car crash on major CQ highway

A ROCKHAMPTON man, 21, has been taken to hospital following a crash on a major highway this morning.

At 3.20am, paramedics were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Miriam Vale.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said one fire crew attended at 3.35am.

She said the crew assisted Queensland Police with traffic and made the scene safe.

A man was treated on scene for chest pain.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.