Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man in his early 20s is recovering in hospital after being shot on Brisbane’s bayside overnight. Picture: File.
A man in his early 20s is recovering in hospital after being shot on Brisbane’s bayside overnight. Picture: File.
Crime

Man in hospital after Brisbane shooting

by Thomas Morgan
2nd Sep 2019 9:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after a young man was shot on Brisbane's bayside overnight.

Emergency services were called to Karloo St, Wynnum at 2.30am where a man in his early 20s was found with gunshot wounds to his back.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he is now said to be in a serious but stable condition.

In a statement this morning, Queensland Police urged anyone with information or who might have dashcam footage of the area to contact police immediately.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

crime hospital injuries shooting

Top Stories

    Bye bye winter: Bundy’s sizzling 30+ degree start to spring

    premium_icon Bye bye winter: Bundy’s sizzling 30+ degree start to spring

    News SPRING has sprung for 2019 and temperatures are heating up only a few days in.

    Bundy club to cut pokies, add VIP lounge in $2.5m revamp

    premium_icon Bundy club to cut pokies, add VIP lounge in $2.5m revamp

    News The lounge aims to add a more intimate setting to the club

    Why councillors' jobs are getting harder: Deputy mayor

    premium_icon Why councillors' jobs are getting harder: Deputy mayor

    News BUNDABERG'S deputy mayor said there was uncertainty of how local government laws...