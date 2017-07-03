Man in his 60s falls from cattle truck

AIRLIFT: The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew the man who fell from a truck while loading cattle to hospital.

A MAN who fell from a truck while loading cattle has been flown to hospital.

The man, in his 60s, suffered a suspected compound fracture in his left ankle as a result of the fall on Sunday afternoon.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to fly the man from Mundubbera Hospital just after 5pm.

He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

