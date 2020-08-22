Menu
Dave Drinnen
Crime

Man in custody as police investigate alleged homicide

Amber Hooker
22nd Aug 2020 9:49 AM | Updated: 11:28 AM
A Burnside man is in custody as police investigate an alleged homicide of a young Buddina woman in Nambour early Saturday morning.

No charges have been laid.

Queensland Police Service report they were called to Matthew St about 1.30am following reports a woman had been seriously assaulted.

Crime scene established as woman found dead

Emergency services attended, but the 31-year-old Buddina woman was declared dead at the scene.

Officers with the help of the Sunshine Coast Dog Squad searched the surrounding area and found a 34-year-old Burnside man.

Police are treating the death as "suspicious" and a crime scene has been declared nearby the Nambour RSL, at the Petrie Creek Bridge where Coronation Ave meets Currie St.

 

Sunshine Coast and forensic officers are on scene conducting their investigations.

The Road Policing Unit is assisting with traffic control to divert vehicles away from the scene.

The woman's body appeared to be under a sheet with a marquee over the top of it this morning.

Police are due to address media at 10.30am.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact police.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or at police.qld.gov.au/reporting

Call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersqld.com.au

Quote this reference number: QP2001762674 within the online suspicious activity form.

dead body found homicide investigation nambour sunshine coast crime
