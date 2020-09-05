Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Several streets in Beaudesert have been blocked off.
Several streets in Beaudesert have been blocked off.
News

Man in custody after ‘serious incident’ shuts down streets

by Nathan Edwards
5th Sep 2020 8:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been taken into police custody following a "serious incident" in Beaudesert this morning.

Police have now revoked an emergency declaration made under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) and confirmed a man had been taken into custody "without incident".

Several streets in Beaudesert have been locked down following a
Several streets in Beaudesert have been locked down following a "serious incident".

 

Officers were called to a residence on Birnam St about 4.05am on Saturday, with specialist police and negotiators then speaking with a 51-year-old man.

Paramedic and critical care crews are also on hand.

The incident led to four Beaudesert streets, Birnam St, James St, Gordon St and Beauview Cres, being blocked off.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man in custody after 'serious incident' shuts down streets

More Stories

Show More
beaudesert crime editors picks gold coast hinterland public safety order

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundy pockets $7 million through Containers for Change

        Premium Content Bundy pockets $7 million through Containers for Change

        News MILESTONE: How popular scheme proving to be a win-win for community and the environment

        Man pays price for fishtailing in front of police

        Premium Content Man pays price for fishtailing in front of police

        News The court heard the man had separated from his partner that day.

        You know summer is coming when you start to hear this sound

        Premium Content You know summer is coming when you start to hear this sound

        News STORMBIRD: Each spring this bird migrates from PNG and Indonesia to breed in...

        How Blue Edge is connecting local students, police

        Premium Content How Blue Edge is connecting local students, police

        News Childers Police and Isis District State School students embarked on a program to...