Firefighters following a domestic violence incident in Ootha near Condobolin, NSW. Picture: Channel 7
Crime

Arrests as man bashed, ‘four kidnapped’, home razed

by Derrick Krusche and Soraiya Fuda
10th Oct 2018 6:26 AM
A WOMAN, 71, and two teenage boys, aged 13 and 14, have been found safe after an alleged domestic-related home invasion and house fire in NSW's central west.

Two men allegedly armed with a shotgun, knife and an axe went to a home in Ootha, near Condobolin, about 5am yesterday and allegedly assaulted a 68-year-old man and knocked him unconscious, police said.

The offender at the centre of an alleged manhunt after two women and two children were taken from Condobolin. Picture: Bill Hearne
He was found "a short distance" from the country residence with a 15cm cut to his head after being reportedly hit with the barrel of a shotgun.

Police said this morning that the 68-year-old had suffered serious injuries.

"He suffered a fairly significant head injury," a NSW Police spokesman said.

Emergency crews were called and transported him to Orange Base Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police say when the man regained consciousness, he couldn't find the other occupants - two women, aged 71 and 41 and the two boys.

Channel 7 is reporting this morning that the grandmother, mother and children were involved.

A major police operation was launched and about 7.15pm last night and the 71-year-old woman and two boys were dropped on the side of Putty Road and are now safe and with police.

Aerial shots from the scene at Ootha. Picture: 7 News
A short time later, two men were arrested near Sackville, northwest of Sydney, and were taken to Windsor Police Station.

At 11.30pm last night, a man was placed in police custody and the woman, 41, was found safe and well.

The pair were located in bushland near Blaxlands Ridge, about 20km north of Windsor.

The 44-year-old man was arrested and the 41-year-old woman has been taken into the care of local police.

Video footage captured the arrest, showing a man handcuffed and escorted under police guard into an ambulance with a bloody gash across his face.

A woman tried to comfort him before she was pulled away by a police officer.

Police had serious concerns for two women and two young boys missing after a house burnt down in an alleged domestic violence incident in Ootha near Condobolin, NSW. Picture: Channel 7
