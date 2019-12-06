Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have cordoned off an address at Federation Drive Bethania after an alleged stabbing.
Police have cordoned off an address at Federation Drive Bethania after an alleged stabbing.
News

Man in custody after alleged stabbing

by Judith Kerr
6th Dec 2019 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been taken into custody and a crime scene declared after an alleged stabbing at Bethania early this morning.

Police have cordoned off a house in Federation Drive, after they were called to the address just after 5.30am.

They have asked residents in the area to keep an eye out for a family's much-loved border collie which is believed to have been released before the alleged incident.

The scene on Federation Drive this morning.
The scene on Federation Drive this morning.


A man was taken to hospital to be treated for suspected stabbing wounds and another man was detained at the scene.

Residents said a man in nearby Page St was with police and was taken away in a blue forensics suit.

A local mechanics business also reported a break-in attempt this morning.

More Stories

Show More
alleged stabbing editors picks police investigation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        St Luke’s tops NAPLAN results

        premium_icon St Luke’s tops NAPLAN results

        News In an analysis of NAPLAN results over five years Year 5 St Luke’s Anglican College has topped the state.

        How your school performed in NAPLAN over five years

        premium_icon How your school performed in NAPLAN over five years

        Education SEARCH YOUR SCHOOL: To find out how it performed in NAPLAN.

        Plan to improve Year 12’s prospects after graduating

        premium_icon Plan to improve Year 12’s prospects after graduating

        News Education bosses are trying new innovative approaches to get more of Bundaberg’s...

        Next school run on solar

        premium_icon Next school run on solar

        Environment “This program is such a boost for our education system here,”