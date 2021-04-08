Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police declared a crime scene. FILE PHOTO
Police declared a crime scene. FILE PHOTO
Crime

MAJOR UPDATE: Man with critical facial injuries dies

Aden Stokes
8th Apr 2021 8:30 AM | Updated: 9:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 10AM: A man has died after allegedly suffering serious head injuries in Woorabinda on Wednesday. 

Police confirmed the man died Thursday morning. 

Investigations are continuing. 

More to come. 

INITIAL: A man is in a critical condition after he allegedly sustained serious injuries in Woorabinda on Wednesday morning.

The 44-year-old man allegedly sustained serious facial injuries at a Cressbrook Street residence at 4.25am.

Emergency services attended the address and the man was immediately transported to Woorabinda Hospital.

He was later flown to Rockhampton Hospital, where he remained in a critical condition.

Upon arrival, police declared a crime scene and commenced investigations.

Police are appealing for anyone in the community that may have information that would assist police with their investigations to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100643672.

More Stories

alleged assault tmbcrime woorabinda
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POLICE RAID: Man charged for allegedly producing drugs

        Premium Content POLICE RAID: Man charged for allegedly producing drugs

        Crime Officers also carried out an operation targeting trespassers at Norval Park during the Easter long weekend.

        • 8th Apr 2021 3:00 PM
        ‘DANGEROUS BURNOUT’: Police hunt 1974 Ford Falcon XC Coupe

        Premium Content ‘DANGEROUS BURNOUT’: Police hunt 1974 Ford Falcon XC Coupe

        News Do you recognise this vehicle? Calls for community to help identify car in...

        Man allegedly failed to comply with health and safety duty

        Premium Content Man allegedly failed to comply with health and safety duty

        Crime The man faced court last week for the first time since being charged.

        GREEN LIGHT: Plans for substantial subdivision

        Premium Content GREEN LIGHT: Plans for substantial subdivision

        News The land is reportedly subject to “very limited localised overland flooding that...