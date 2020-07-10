Menu
Man in critical condition after car slams into pole

by Danielle O’Neal
10th Jul 2020 8:56 AM
A YOUNG man sustained serious injuries and had to be cut free from his car after it slammed into a pole in Logan overnight.

The man, reportedly in his 20s, was trapped inside of the wreckage and had to be cut free with the Jaws of Life by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

Emergency services were called to the crash scene on North Rd in Woodridge about 11.15pm Thursday.

Firefights arrived just six minutes later and cut the sole occupant from the vehicle.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

Originally published as Man in critical condition after car slams into pole

