Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One of the men being assisted by emergency services after being caught in a rip at the southern end of Bondi Beach. Picture: Dylan Robinson
One of the men being assisted by emergency services after being caught in a rip at the southern end of Bondi Beach. Picture: Dylan Robinson
News

Man critical after Bondi swim

by AAP
17th Jan 2019 5:56 AM

A MAN is fighting for his life in hospital after he and two others were pulled from the water at Sydney's Bondi Beach.

Emergency workers were called to the southern end of the beach just before 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Police said officers arrived to find members of the public performing CPR on a 21-year-old man.

Police were told two 20-year-old men he was swimming with were also rescued and have been released from hospital.

It is believed the swimmers were caught in a notorious rip below Bondi Icebergs restaurant.

Four crews including a medical team and a helicopter attended the scene and worked to stabilise the older man, while hundreds of onlookers watched on in horror.

Paramedics moved the man from the beach to a waiting ambulance. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Paramedics moved the man from the beach to a waiting ambulance. Picture: Dylan Robinson

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said that the man was in cardiac arrest while being loaded into the ambulance.

He is currently in St Vincent's Hospital in a critical condition.

There have been 19 drowning deaths this summer in NSW, and 62 around the country.

Bondi Lifeguards try to resuscitate a person pulled from the water at Bondi Beach. Picture: Henry Lynch
Bondi Lifeguards try to resuscitate a person pulled from the water at Bondi Beach. Picture: Henry Lynch

More Stories

Show More
accident bondi beach summer swim water

Top Stories

    UP IN SMOKE: Locals spend $78 million a year on cigarettes

    premium_icon UP IN SMOKE: Locals spend $78 million a year on cigarettes

    News SMOKING. It's a choice made by millions of people across Australia, and Bundaberg is no different.

    • 17th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
    Symphony of disappointment over vandalism of CBD piano

    premium_icon Symphony of disappointment over vandalism of CBD piano

    News Heartbreak over vandalism of popular piano

    • 17th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
    Claims of drug abuse in region's aged care homes

    premium_icon Claims of drug abuse in region's aged care homes

    News 'I don't think they realise how bad the situation is'

    • 17th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
    HEART AND SOUL: Finding joy in the simple life

    HEART AND SOUL: Finding joy in the simple life

    Opinion Clearing exercise brings home point

    • 17th Jan 2019 5:00 AM