Man in court after breaching DV order four times

A MAN has been given the benefit of a parole release after pleading guilty to contravening a domestic violence order four times.

The man faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday where he appeared in the dock after being taken into custody on Friday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court the man breached the order four times between February 9 and 13, days after being served with the order.

The court was told the man broke a condition where he was not allowed to contact the aggrieved or go within 100m of where she was.

Sgt Burgess said the aggrieved received three phone messages from the man asking where she was, and text messages.

Another incident involved the man leaving 89 messages on the aggrieved’s phone.

Sgt Burgess said after that incident the man went to where the aggrieved was living while she was asleep.

The court was told the woman was woken by a loud knock on the back door then knocking on the front door.

The woman saw a silhouette on the veranda and recognised the voice as the man’s.

Sgt Burgess said the woman had not told the man where she was living and she hid in fear until police arrived.

He said when the man was interviewed by police he did not remember leaving the messages because he was intoxicated.

The man’s lawyer Gavin James told the court his client was in a relationship with the aggrieved for six months.

Mr James said he conceded there was persistence in his client’s offending and his client now accepted the relationship would not continue.

He said the man had been drinking heavily at the time of the incidents and had since got a referral to ATODS (Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs).

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the man’s plea of guilty and his history.

Mr Moloney said it was concerning he turned up at the home of the aggrieved even though she had not told him where she lived.

“You made a series of demands and threats on one occasion there were 89 missed messages from you,” he said.

“You get aggressive when you don’t get what you want.”

The man was sentenced to six months imprisonment with an immediate parole release.

Three days pre-sentence custody was declared as time already served.