Police want to speak to these two men over shots fired in Wacol last night.
Crime

Man hunt for two men after shots fired in Wacol overnight

Navarone Farrell
15th Oct 2019 11:43 AM | Updated: 12:45 PM
DETECTIVES are on the hunt to identify two men who attempted to break into a residence at Wacol overnight.

Just before 1am, two men approached the residence on Wilga St and made a demand of the residents.

The two men have then entered the courtyard at the rear of the property and attempted to gain entry through the rear door.

The men were denied entry and fired a single shot into the door causing it to shatter.

 

The two residents, a 33-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, were not physically injured.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with further information or anyone in the area with CCTV footage of the pair to contact police.

