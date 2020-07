TRUCK ROLLOVER: A man was taken to Gin Gin Hospital after a truck rollover at Wallaville.

PARAMEDICS were called to a truck rollover at Wallaville last night.

They were called to the scene after 6pm.

A man was taken to Gin Gin Hospital in a stable condition.