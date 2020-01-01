Man hospitalised after stonefish stings near Baffle Creek

A man has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after being stung by a stonefish near Baffle Creek. Photo: File

A man has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after being stung by a stonefish near Baffle Creek. Photo: File

A MAN in his 20s was taken to the Bundaberg Hospital today after reportedly being stung by a stonefish.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to an area near Baffle Creek at 9.14am.

The reported sting comes a week after the NewsMail reported on a fisherman found a stonefish at Elliott Heads.

Queensland Health says to treat a stonefish sting place the affected area in hot water, but check the water temperature first, as a stonefish sting could alter sensation.

“Do not bandage or try to restrict movement of the toxin,” it warns.

“Instead, immerse the affected area in hot water – heat breaks down the venom.

“Try putting an unaffected part of the patient’s body in the hot water first to make sure it will not burn them.”