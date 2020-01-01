Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after being stung by a stonefish near Baffle Creek. Photo: File
A man has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after being stung by a stonefish near Baffle Creek. Photo: File
News

Man hospitalised after stonefish stings near Baffle Creek

Mikayla Haupt
1st Jan 2020 4:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his 20s was taken to the Bundaberg Hospital today after reportedly being stung by a stonefish.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to an area near Baffle Creek at 9.14am.

The reported sting comes a week after the NewsMail reported on a fisherman found a stonefish at Elliott Heads.

Queensland Health says to treat a stonefish sting place the affected area in hot water, but check the water temperature first, as a stonefish sting could alter sensation.

“Do not bandage or try to restrict movement of the toxin,” it warns.

“Instead, immerse the affected area in hot water – heat breaks down the venom.

“Try putting an unaffected part of the patient’s body in the hot water first to make sure it will not burn them.”

baffle creek quuensland ambulance service stonefish
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Impact on fireworks business divides residents

        premium_icon Impact on fireworks business divides residents

        News THERE are strong views posted on the NewsMail Facebook page about the effects cancelled fireworks has had on a local business.

        Boost Juice boss becomes a Bundy Bishop

        premium_icon Boost Juice boss becomes a Bundy Bishop

        News John Sheppard wears a number of hats and Bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of...

        Where to grab your groceries on New Year's Day

        premium_icon Where to grab your groceries on New Year's Day

        News Many shops will be open, but with changed hours