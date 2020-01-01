Man hospitalised after stonefish stings near Baffle Creek
A MAN in his 20s was taken to the Bundaberg Hospital today after reportedly being stung by a stonefish.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to an area near Baffle Creek at 9.14am.
The reported sting comes a week after the NewsMail reported on a fisherman found a stonefish at Elliott Heads.
Queensland Health says to treat a stonefish sting place the affected area in hot water, but check the water temperature first, as a stonefish sting could alter sensation.
“Do not bandage or try to restrict movement of the toxin,” it warns.
“Instead, immerse the affected area in hot water – heat breaks down the venom.
“Try putting an unaffected part of the patient’s body in the hot water first to make sure it will not burn them.”