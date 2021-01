A man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after a crash at Norville on Friday night.

Paramedics were called to Norville Friday night where they responded to a motorbike crash.

QAS were called to the scene on Halpin St at 7pm.

A man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

