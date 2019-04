A man in his 40s was hospitalised with sustained a significant arm injury in a motorcycle crash at Meridan Plains overnight.

A MAN in his 40s was hospitalised with sustained a significant arm injury in a motorcycle crash at Meridan Plains overnight.

The man reportedly crashed into a pole on Parklands Boulevard at 10.30pm with one Queensland Ambulance Service crew attending.

He was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.