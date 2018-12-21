Man hospitalised after multi-vehicle crash in Bullyard

Emergency services attend the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Bullyard.

Emergency services attend the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Bullyard. Jason Dougherty

A MAN has been hospitalised and emergency services are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said officers attended the incident after one vehicle collided with two others in Bullyard about 12.30pm.

The spokeswoman said it was believed to be two cars and a motorcycle involved.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a man had later been transported to Bundaberg hospital in a stable condition with suspected spinal injuries.

The incident is still ongoing.