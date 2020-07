MOTORBIKE CRASH: A man in his 50s was taken to hospital after a motorbike incident on Friday night.

A MAN was taken to hospital last night after an incident at Branyan.

Paramedics were called to a motorbike incident on Childers and Nicholl roads at 9.32pm.

The man in his 50s sustained lower limb injuries.

He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.