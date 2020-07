LOWMEAD: A man is in a stable condition with a significant lower limb injury after a motorbike crash at Lowmead.

A MAN has been taken to hospital after a motorbike crash at Lowmead.

Paramedics were called to the scene off Lowmead Rd at 2.15pm.

The man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital with a significant lower limb injury.

He is in a stable condition.