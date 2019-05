COW CRASH: A man in his 40s is in hospital after hitting a cow on the Burnett Highway.

A MAN in his 40s is in hospital after his car hit a cow on the Burnett Highway last night.

Paramedics attended the scene at 10.06pm near Eidsvold where the man was encapsulated in his vehicle.

The man was extricated from the car and was treated for head, neck and back injuries before being transported to Eidsvold Hospital in a stable condition.

He was then airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.