One person was taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a car rolled at Thabeban. Jason Dougherty

THE single occupant of a car that rolled along Goodwood Rd was lucky to escape without serious injuries.

Emergency services responded to the crash at Thabeban about 11.45pm Sunday.

The male driver managed to free himself from the car before being treated by paramedics for minor injuries.

He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.