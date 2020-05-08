Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A TEENAGER was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a motorcycle crash.
A TEENAGER was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a motorcycle crash.
Breaking

Man hospitalised after crashing truck into tree

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
8th May 2020 10:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BREAKING: A man who crashed his truck into a tree has been transported to Roma Hospital with head injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a single vehicle traffic crash on the Carnarvon Highway in Eumamurrin, 33km north of Roma.

QAS received the call at 8.59am this morning that a male driver had run his truck off the side of the road and struck a large tree.

The man was transported to Roma Hospital in a stable condition with head and possible spinal injuries.

More to come...

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man makes 244 phone calls to aggrieved from jail

        premium_icon Man makes 244 phone calls to aggrieved from jail

        News He faced Bundaberg District Court where he was charged with a number of DV offences.

        Magical mystery tour: Actors spell their beans in live Q&A

        premium_icon Magical mystery tour: Actors spell their beans in live Q&A

        News GRAB your wand and hop on your broomstick because stars from the Harry Potter movie...

        Keep your distance at the beach this weekend

        premium_icon Keep your distance at the beach this weekend

        News Here’s everything you need to know about when and how to hit the beach this...

        • 8th May 2020 10:00 AM
        FINAL DAYS: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days