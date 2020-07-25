Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Man hospitalised after car rollover on major road

Jessica Cook
by
25th Jul 2020 10:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been hospitalised after a single-vehicle rollover on the Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd this morning. 

Emergency services where called to the scene at Walliebum near Susan River just after 8.30am Saturday. 

The male driver was the only person in the car and was able to free himself after the crash. 

He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition. 

The Chronicle understands the road was closed for a short time after the accident.

The car is still on the side of the road marked with police tape.

More Stories

accident crash fcemergency
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Avoid angering these protective Aussie parents

        premium_icon Avoid angering these protective Aussie parents

        News TOP TIPS: Maggies have reportedly started swooping early this season, here’s how to try to prevent being targeted

        “Young and inexperienced” learner cops $2000 fine

        premium_icon “Young and inexperienced” learner cops $2000 fine

        News The car was seen driving up and down the street before it crashed.

        An Aussie tradition back in Bundy this weekend

        premium_icon An Aussie tradition back in Bundy this weekend

        News As life continues to return to normal after COVID-19, a classic Aussie pastime will...

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites