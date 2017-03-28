29°
Man hospitalised after car crash

Carolyn Booth
| 28th Mar 2017 4:14 PM
CAR CRASH: A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital in a stable condition after a single-car crash at Branyan.
Carolyn Archer

PARAMEDICS have treated a driver for a suspected medical condition after the man was involved in a low-speed, single-car crash at Branyan.

Emergency crews rushed to Samuels Rd about 3.30pm today to find the 42-year-old man suffering chest pain.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

His car, a white duel-cab ute, appeared to have only minor damage to the front bumper after leaving the road, hitting a guide post and coming to a rest in bushes.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Topics:  branyan bundaberg hospital paramedic single car crash

Man hospitalised after car crash



