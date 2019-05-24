Man hospitalised after armed robbery

ROBBERY: A man was hospitalised after an armed robbery at Avoca yesterday.

BUNDABERG CIB Detectives are investigating the armed robbery of a 39-year-old man from Svensson Heights.

He was waiting outside an address on Branyan Drive, Avoca between 5pm and 6pm yesterday before a white ute pulled up outside.

He was then approached by a 33-year-old man with a metal pole, who struck the victim several times to the head and body causing a laceration to his head and forearm.

The suspect as well as two female companions allegedly took the victims jewellery and bumbag before driving off, they were all known to each other.

The 39-year-old was transported to hospital by the QAS.

Police declared the house a crime scene and investigations are ongoing.