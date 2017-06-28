Man in hospital after machinery accident

A MAN has been rushed to hospital with facial injuries following an accident with machinery just north of Bundaberg this morning.

The incident happened on Moore Park Rd, Gooburrum at about 10.17am near a macadamia farm.

It is believed the man in his 30s suffered cuts and bruises to his face.

He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

More to come.

Meanwhile, two people were taken to Bundaberg Hospital with minor injuries after a two-car crash at the intersection of Goodwood and Leesons Rd, at Redridge at 9.55am.

