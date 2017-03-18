Man hits wife with car while reversing out of driveway

A MAN reversing his car out of a Bundaberg home has hit his wife with the vehicle.
The woman was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.
The incident happened at Marland Ct, Avoca just after 10am.
A MAN reversing his car out of a Bundaberg home has hit his wife with the vehicle.
The woman was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.
The incident happened at Marland Ct, Avoca just after 10am.
CHRIS Thomson and Amy Sargeantson are living the life every chocoholic dreams of.
A WOMAN has been flown to hospital after being stung by a irukandji jelly fish.
BUNDABERG aged care campaigner Heather Mansell Brown says there is another area needing improvement in aged care: the food.
THE results are in. The eight Monopoly tokens that will pass GO in the next generation of the popular board game have been announced.
Positioned in a small boutique complex of 5 townhouses with great street appeal and located in a very handy location just a short walk to Friendly Society Hospital...
225.6 ha approx. 561.74 acres Only 30 kms to Bundaberg cbd Fully fenced with split posts and 4 strand barb wire. Most of the block is level 3meg ltr dam...
With 3 built in bedrooms, open plan tiled living with raked ceilings, ceiling fans throughout and attached car accommodation with drive through access to rear yard...
andbull; Lot 9 - 35.98 Ha and Lot 24 - 34.45 Ha andbull; Currently all under cane, has been used for sweet potato. andbull; 260 ML water allocation in...
- Magnificent 5year old 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with polished floors, on 12.5 acres or 5.04 HA of Paradise. - Private peaceful and tranquil panoramic views from...
Nestled in a fantastic pocket in Svensson Heights with Norville School and major shopping centres at your fingertips, this brick home has loads to offer at a great...
Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...
Lot 10 Johanna Boulevard - 2,400 m2 - $315,000 plus GST High traffic exposure past your front door now and leading in to the future, with traffic driving past...
If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4086m2 allotment...
Be quick for this neat and tidy brick duplex in a handy location and priced to go This duplex offers the smart investor or owner occupier flexibility with 1 x 2...