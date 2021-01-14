Menu
Generic image of broken roof tiles. Picture: Lawrence Pinder
Crime

Man hits the roof after foot pursuit with cops

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrettt@news.com.au
14th Jan 2021 7:00 AM
A man has been charged after he allegedly climbed a roof and hurled roof tiles at police in Kempsey yesterday.

The 26-year-old had allegedly fled from an apartment complex in Leith Street, West Kempsey after police were called to the residence following reports of a man threatening a woman around 1pm.

After a foot pursuit, the man allegedly jumped onto a roof and began throwing roof tiles at officers from Mid North Coast Police District as they established a perimeter and began negotiations.

Additional police were called to assist, and the 26-year old was arrested on George Hardiman Ave about 3pm.
He was taken to Kempsey Police Station and charged with malicious damage, use offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, self-administer a prohibited drug, breach of bail and an outstanding warrant.

He was refused bail and will appear in Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday.

kempsey mid north coast police district
Coffs Coast Advocate

