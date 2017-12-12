Man hit dog that jumped from car

PATRICK Wrage was out and about with his sister's pooch when the small dog jumped out of his car and ran off.

Wrage, 52, was later reported for an act of animal cruelty after being seen by a passer-by hitting the dog.

Wrage faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to a single count of doing animal cruelty in Gin Gin on Tuesday, August 8.

Prosecutor Sergeant Steve Bandini said the incident happened at 8.40am on Mulgrave St, with a witness saying Wrage had chased the small dog and "struck it many times” when he caught it, causing it to howl in pain.

He was then seen to throw the dog into a car and drive off.

Lawyer Nick Larter said the dog was owned by Wrage's sister and he had spent 35 minutes trying to find it.

"The RSPCA checked it out. There was no lasting harm done to the dog,” Mr Larter said.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring fined Wrage $300, saying it was lucky the dog wasn't hurt.