A MAN is being transported to hospital after being hit by a car in South Bundaberg.

Just before 12.30pm crews were called to reports a man had been hit by a vehicle in the carpark of the Bundaberg Multiplex.

Police and ambulance crews arrived on scene to find an elderly man with minor injuries.

It is believed he suffered multiple cuts and was treated on-scene before being taken to Bundaberg Hospital.