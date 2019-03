Emergency services are attending to a 21-year-old man who has fallen down a cliff at Sunshine Beach.

A MAN has been hit by a car on a private resident overnight.

Emergency services responded to calls of a 42-year-old man hit by a car at a Biggenden home at 6.30pm yesterday.

Upon arrival, paramedics checked the patient and a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said it was determined the man wasn't seriously injured.

The spokesman said the car struck the man while on the driveway of the home.