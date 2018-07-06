M1 traffic gridlock after pedestrian hit by car
LANES have been closed and traffic is banked up for more than two kilometres after man was hit by a vehicle travelling on the M1 near Oxenford this morning.
Police and paramedics are currently on scene assessing the man who is said to be in a critical condition.
All lanes, both northbound and southbound, are affected.
Emergency services received a call at 9:28am with reports a pedestrian had been hit by a car on the Pacific Motorway northbound near the Helensvale Exit.
Several northbound lanes along the M1 are closed and lengthy delays are expected for commuters.
If you or someone you know are experiencing issues, contact Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14.