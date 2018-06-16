Man helping out fellow business slapped with council notice

A BUSINESSMAN'S helping hands have been tied after Bundaberg Regional Council caught him storing a recently-evicted business's shipping containers on his land.

Waterview Distillery director Matthew Drane was issued an Enforcement Notice on Monday for using his vacant lot as a storage space for eight containers belonging to Bundy Kegs' owner Justin Gillett.

The document required that he stopped using the land as a "storage yard/warehouse" by July 20 and not use it for that purpose again until the necessary permits were in effect.

The containers were moved to the vacant land on Alexandra St after Mr Drane volunteered to help Mr Gillett, whose business was evicted earlier this year.

"It was like giving shelter to an abused victim," Mr Drane told the NewsMail.

He said while the containers storing Bundy Kegs' product would be removed by the end of July, he'd appeal the notice.

Waterview Distillery director Matthew Drane. Contributed

"I'm not going to say sorry to the council for helping out another business. They're waiting to move, so I gave them refuge and space to store their product until that could all happen," Mr Drane said.

"It'll all be over by the time anything comes of it (the appeal), but I'm pig-headed."

The right to appeal the Enforcement Notice will expire 20 business days after it was issued.

The decision was made after numerous investigations discovered Mr Drane was committing an offence under Section 163 of the Planning Act 2016 - stating that a development permit is required to use land as a storage yard or warehouse.

The council's first inspection of the 1620sq m lot on September 6 uncovered the development, with the arrival of eight shipping containers.

It also uncovered the construction of a chain-wire fence and some trench work.

In December and February, Mr Drane emailed the council and explained the reasons behind the the shipping containers.

In addition to his friend needing help, he said the wet weather had prevented the containers' removal.

A third inspection on April 21 found that one container was still on the land.

Less than a month later, five more had arrived.

Mr Drane told the council he was helping a business in need and that while a nearby property where the containers would soon be moved to had been bought, a timeframe couldn't be provided.

The Enforcement Notice was delivered less than two weeks later.

"This is the next step in an ongoing process by the council to ensure community concerns relating to appropriate and lawful development are observed," a Bundaberg Regional Council spokesperson told the NewsMail.

The maximum penalty for an individual failing to comply with an Enforcement Notice is $567,675.