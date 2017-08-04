Man has interesting explanation for owning a taser

POLICE found Reuben Oakes with two star knives, a small amount of marijuana and a taser Oakes told officers he had "modified to zap moths with”.

Oakes, 30, of Captains Creek, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to possession of marijuana and two star knives.

Defence lawyer Rian Dwyer said Oakes was medically discharged from the Australian Army after a heart attack, and been the carer for his late mother.

Oakes used the drug to assist with health issues.

"He tells me he will qualify for (medical marijuana) when legislation catches up. He also suffers post traumatic stress,” Mr Dwyer said.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin ordered Oakes compete 80 hours of unpaid community service work.

The weapons were forfeited.