Two ballot boxes stand at each polling booth for voters to cast their ballots on election day.

THE Australian Electoral Commission has prosecuted a man who failed to vote in the last federal election.

The prosecutor, appearing before Bundaberg Magistrates Court in the case of Timothy Bernard Bruce Little, said a notice had been served on Little and a $20 infringement notice had not been paid.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin fined Little $20 and ordered he pay $92.90 court costs.

A conviction was recorded because it's a commonwealth offence.