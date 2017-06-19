Man had weed in pants and a homemade taser

IT WAS a light bulb moment for bright Bundy dad Gage Kelly when he made his own taser from YouTube videos.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard how the landscaper and concreter made the potential weapon after apparently watching YouTube one day.

Kelly, 40, a father of three, pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon, a category R energy device, on May 20 and possession of the drug marijuana and a drug utensil (pipe).

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said police found 50 grams of the drug down the front of Kelly's pants and the full working taser in the console of his car.

"He made it himself by watching YouTube videos,” Sgt Burgess said.

Defence lawyer Rian Dwyer said the marijuana was for his client's own use.

"The taser, he made it out of an old torch. It was not built for use or malicious intent,” Mr Dwyer said.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Kelly had no criminal history.

He was fined $750. A conviction was not recorded.