DRINKING a bottle of wine then driving on Bourbong St in the CBD was not a wise decision for drink-driver Janno Kink.

Police stopped his Ford Falcon at 8.20pm on July 13 for a breath-test in Bundaberg's main street.

Kink, 27, recorded an alcohol reading of 0.072 and told officers he drank a bottle of wine.

He pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to drink driving.

On top of a $350 fine, he was disqualified from holding a drivers licence for one month.