Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ivan Horvatic pleaded guilty to numerous charges in Bundaberg Magistrates Court last month.
Ivan Horvatic pleaded guilty to numerous charges in Bundaberg Magistrates Court last month.
News

Man guilty to numerous charges to be sentenced in June

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
3rd Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who lit a fire that destroyed his van has pleaded guilty to the offence and others in court.

Ivan Horvatic pleaded guilty to charges including lighting an unauthorised fire, trespassing and committing a public nuisance.

He also pleaded not guilty to common assault in a public place while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

The matter was listed for sentence in Bundaberg Magistrates Court last month but was adjourned so Horvatic’s lawyer Thomas Bray could seek further material.

Horvatic was granted bail on the condition he reported to the Bundaberg Police Station once a week.

Horvatic is due to appear in court again on June 25.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Children to return to classrooms after holidays, PM says

        premium_icon Children to return to classrooms after holidays, PM says

        Breaking Scott Morrison says children are expected to return to classrooms after the looming school holidays if parents are unable to provide home learning.

        New Jobs Hub ready for workers and employers

        premium_icon New Jobs Hub ready for workers and employers

        News The launch of the Jobs Hub comes as a round of 44 new job vacancies were advertised...

        Catch of the day: Fresh seafood for Easter

        premium_icon Catch of the day: Fresh seafood for Easter

        News EASTER isn’t quite the same without a seafood platter and with fresh options...

        One additional COVID-19 case confirmed for region

        premium_icon One additional COVID-19 case confirmed for region

        News HERE'S the breakdown of the number of coronavirus cases in the Wide Bay today.