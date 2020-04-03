Man guilty to numerous charges to be sentenced in June

Ivan Horvatic pleaded guilty to numerous charges in Bundaberg Magistrates Court last month.

Ivan Horvatic pleaded guilty to numerous charges in Bundaberg Magistrates Court last month.

A MAN who lit a fire that destroyed his van has pleaded guilty to the offence and others in court.

Ivan Horvatic pleaded guilty to charges including lighting an unauthorised fire, trespassing and committing a public nuisance.

He also pleaded not guilty to common assault in a public place while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

The matter was listed for sentence in Bundaberg Magistrates Court last month but was adjourned so Horvatic’s lawyer Thomas Bray could seek further material.

Horvatic was granted bail on the condition he reported to the Bundaberg Police Station once a week.

Horvatic is due to appear in court again on June 25.