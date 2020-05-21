Menu
Court
Man guilty of sexually touching a woman faces new charge

Aisling Brennan
21st May 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 4:14 AM
A MAN who pleaded guilty to sexually touching a woman during a Lismore poker tournament has had a fresh charge laid against him, a court heard.

Darryl Ashley Gamero, 31, had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of sexually touching a 25-year-old woman at a poker tournament at the Lismore pub Mary G's in February.

Gamero sexually touched the woman a number of times before he was ejected by security.

He was due to be sentenced last week in the Lismore Local Court, however the court heard from the police prosecutor a new charge was being laid against Gamero.

Court documents reveal he has since been charged with a third count of sexually touching a person without their consent.

The matter was adjourned to allow Gamero's solicitor to seek further instructions from her client about the new charge.

Gamero, who remains on bail, will return to court on June 1.

lismore local court northern rivers crime sexual touching
