Robert Wagner has been found guilty of murdering his uncle Gerhard Wagner (pictured).
Man guilty of murdering rich uncle

by Natalie Bochenski, Warren Barnsley (AAP)
1st Jul 2019 1:28 PM
A MAN has been found guilty of murdering his wealthy uncle more than 20 years ago, after a trial that heard the man had been killed and dismembered after a row over money.

Robert James Wagner, 57, has been found guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court of murdering Gerhard Wagner at his Brisbane home on January 7, 1999.

A jury on Monday agreed with the prosecution case that Wagner invited his 61-year-old uncle over, killed him, dismembered his body with an axe and dumped it in the Glass House Mountains.

Gerhard Wagner was last seen riding his motorbike about 3pm on January 7 after working on his yacht at a Brisbane marina.

He had a dinner date that night and had been planning to sail around the world. But the former merchant seaman did not turn up for the date and his body has never been found.

At the time, Wagner owed him $84,000 and was in a difficult financial situation, the jury was told.

A witness, who cannot be named for legal reasons, came forward with claims Wagner told him he had killed his uncle and got away with it.

The jury began deliberating last Wednesday after a two-and-a-half week trial.

