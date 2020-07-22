Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man pleaded guilty to incest and charges of indecently dealing with a child under 16 in Gympie District Court on Tuesday. (File photo)
A man pleaded guilty to incest and charges of indecently dealing with a child under 16 in Gympie District Court on Tuesday. (File photo)
News

Man fesses to 40-year-old incest against sister

Frances Klein
22nd Jul 2020 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 58-YEAR-OLD man has pleaded guilty to four sexual crimes against his sister that took place 40 years ago in Cooloola.

The defendant, who cannot be named to protect the victim's identity, faced Gympie District Court on Tuesday with another eight historical sexual assaults and indecent dealing charges against him, including rape and unlawfully dealing with a child in his care.

 

MORE GYMPIE COURT:

* Named: Gympie man indecently dealt with a child

* 39yo drink driver crashes head-on into tree, writes car off

* Teen accused of terrifying Gympie home invasion

 

He was convicted of four of the total 12 charges after pleading guilty to two counts of dealing with a child under the age of 14, one count of dealing with a child under the age of 16 and one count of incest.

The four crimes were committed against his sister, the court heard, and occurred between October 1, 1979, and April 1, 1980, at Cooloola.

A case against the defendant began with witnesses giving evidence after the man pleaded not guilty to the remaining charges that police allege relate to another victim who was in the man's care at some stage between December 1, 1998 and January 10, 1999.

The charges include three counts of rape, three counts of unlawfully dealing with a child under the age of 16 in his care and two counts of unlawful assault.

These crimes allegedly occurred in South Bingera near Bundaberg, and Duckinwilla on the Fraser Coast.

Sentencing for the convicted offences is delayed as the case continues Wednesday in Gympie District Court.

More Stories

accused alleged rape district court gympie cooloola gympie court gympie crime incest indecent dealings prosecution
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How you can help: Bundy rallies after hostel fire

        How you can help: Bundy rallies after hostel fire

        News The backpackers escaped with the blaze with their lives but little else

        • 22nd Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘Pressure squeeze’: Windy weather hits Bundaberg

        premium_icon ‘Pressure squeeze’: Windy weather hits Bundaberg

        News Don’t put the winter woollies away yet Bundy, another cold snap is coming.

        • 22nd Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        MISSING: Do you have info that could help police?

        premium_icon MISSING: Do you have info that could help police?

        News Bundaberg Police are appealing for information after a puppy was stolen last...

        • 22nd Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites