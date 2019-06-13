Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man ‘groped women’ in shopping centre

by Sarah Matthews
13th Jun 2019 7:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A young man has been charged with a string of indecent assaults of women at a major Brisbane shopping centre.

Police will allege the 25-year-old man groped and performed other indecent acts on five separate women, aged between 21 and 32, in various stores at Chermside Shopping Centre.

The Griffin man has been charged with five counts of sexual assault and is due to appear in court on July 1.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed a man acting suspiciously on that day or who were assaulted themselves to contact them.

More Stories

Show More
crime groping

Top Stories

    Advocate admits 'vicious' posts were to get nurse sacked

    premium_icon Advocate admits 'vicious' posts were to get nurse sacked

    Crime Court hears details of 'absolutely horrendous' bedsores on 94-year-old woman living in nursing home

    Why the grey clouds bring little promise of rain for Bundy

    premium_icon Why the grey clouds bring little promise of rain for Bundy

    Weather What we can expect from the weather in coming days