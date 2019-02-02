Menu
JAIL TIME: Keanu Broome, 20 pleaded guilty after sexually assaulting a sleeping woman after he tried to assault her 12-year-old daughter.
Man groped sleeping mum and attempted to assault girl, 12

A YOUNG man who tried to sexually assault a 12-year-old girl before groping her sleeping mother has pleaded guilty in the Bundaberg District Court.

Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Kelso told the court on December 10 Keanu Broome, 20, had been out drinking alcohol with the victim's brother.

When Broome returned to his friend's Norville home, he let himself in and wandered through the house.

It was then Broome made his way into the bedroom of his friend's 12-year-old sister, who was laying awake and playing on her iPad.

Ms Kelso said Broome had some "innocuous conversation with her before kissing her on the cheek and trying to kiss her on the mouth before she proceeded to turn her head to stop him”.

After trying to kiss the child "five or six times” he placed his hand on her knee before moving it up "towards her vaginal area”.

The girl told him to stop and she left her bedroom.

Ms Kelso said Broome then walked into the lounge room and found her mother sleeping on the couch.

"He climbed on top of her and started kissing her on the face before rubbing his hand on her vagina on the outside of her clothing,” Ms Kelso said.

Broome pleaded guilty to the two counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 and two counts of sexual assault.

The defence said Broome had been employed previously with Gidarjil Land Corporation, and was due to start a new job next week. He told the court before the offence Broome had been drinking cask wine on the night of the offence, and had a "problem with binge drinking”.

Broome's defence lawyer said his client "didn't know why the events happened, he'd never done anything like this before”.

Judge Leanne Clare called his actions "opportunistic behaviour”.

"(There was) a level of persistence ... you demonstrated an ability to violate the vulnerability of a sleeping woman and a young girl,” Judge Clare said. For the indecent treatment of the child, Broome was given a 15 month jail term suspended after three months for a two year period.

For the sexual assault he was sentenced to three months in prison and released on the authority of a corrective services officer and placed on probation for two years.

"Good luck Mr Broome, don't let this be the end of you,” the judge said.

