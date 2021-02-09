Menu
Police arrested a man at Claymore over the alleged online grooming of a girl. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Crime

Man groomed young girl for sex: cops

by Evin Priest
9th Feb 2021 6:47 AM

A southwest Sydney man will face court today charged with online grooming a girl under the age of 16 for sex.

Police were told the 23-year-old man met the girl through social media before they began speaking on the phone.

The man allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conversations and asked for intimate photos of the girl, knowing she was aged under 16.

Police will allege in court he tried to sexually touch the girl when they met up in Claymore, in Sydney's southwest on February 1.

The girl left the area and then reported the alleged incident at her school.

Following almost a week's worth of inquiries, police arrested a 23-year-old man at a home at Claymore about 10.30am on Monday.

The man was taken to Campbelltown Police Station, where he was charged with procuring a child for unlawful sexual activity and possessing child abuse material.

He was refused bail and will appear at Campbelltown Local Court today.

Police have urged parents to be vigilant and aware of their child's social media activity, including ensuring they are able to access a child's email and social media accounts for random checking of the contents.

Originally published as Man groomed young girl for sex: cops

