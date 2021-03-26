Man grilled over chicken tender assault

Sevan Ray Blake, 21, pleaded guilty to a raft of charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

A man who terrorised staff at a Domino’s Pizza store copped a grilling from a Gladstone magistrate on Tuesday.

Sevan Ray Blake, 21, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to a host of charges including public nuisance, common assault and a breach of bail condition.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Blake’s offending to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey

The most serious of Blake’s offences occurred at 3.50pm on February 24.

Blake entered the Domino’s Pizza restaurant on the Dawson Hwy while carrying a pack of five fried chicken tenders.

Blake then fixated on his victim and shouted abuse at him, such as threats to “bash him”.

After a short argument, Blake threw a number of chicken tenders at the victim, resulting in several near misses and hitting the fridge and equipment behind the victim.

Blake’s barrage did not stop there, as he walked behind the counter and grabbed a clear plastic COVID-19 safety shield.

He ripped the plastic shielding from the counter and threw it across the restaurant, with pieces of the shield falling behind the counter and in the customer waiting area.

Blake fled the scene once police had been called, however, they caught up with him and he agreed to a recorded interview.

During the interview, Blake made admissions to becoming frustrated when he was given chicken tenders instead of chicken wings and lashed out as a result.

Mr Manthey labelled Blake’s offending, in reference to the common assault and wilful damage, as disgusting behaviour.

“I just got a text that my granddaughter is to start a job at a fast-food chain,” he said.

“I would hate to have a d....... like you doing this to her, disgusting behaviour.”

Mr Manthey placed Blake on 18 months’ probation, ordered he perform 40 hours of community service.

Blake was also ordered to pay $175 restitution for the wilful damage offence and a conviction was recorded.

