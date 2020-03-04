Man granted bail after police search Barolin St home

A MAN has been granted bail after being charged with 13 offences following the execution of a search warrant at his Barolin St home.

John Raymond Saunders, 30, appeared in the dock of Bundaberg Magistrates Court where he made an application for bail.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court bail was opposed by the prosecution.

Police searched Saunders' home on Tuesday where they found what is alleged to be 13g of methamphetamine and 306g of marijuana.

Officers also found a number of weapons that the court heard included air soft pistol, two pen guns, a taser, a knuckleduster and a laser pointer.

It is also alleged fireworks and ammunition were found.

Sen Const Bland told the court Saunders was not in a show cause situation.

She said the methamphetamine police found was packaged into specific weights and the quantity located was not consistent with personal use.

Saunders' barrister Callan Cassidy told the court he was instructed the air soft pistol that was found was allegedly a gel blaster.

Mr Cassidy said he was instructed the two pen guns found were inoperable.

He said his client's father was willing to offer a surety of up to $10,000 and the defendant was willing to report to police.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney told Saunders the allegations were "serious".

Mr Moloney granted Saunders bail with a surety of $10,000 or two surety's of $5000 each.

As a condition of his bail he must live at the address provided to the court, report to police two days a week and not contact or approach or have anyone else contact or approach complainants or prosecution witnesses.

A brief of evidence was also ordered to be provided to the defence.

The matter was adjourned to be heard again at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on May 14.