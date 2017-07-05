Man grafted marijuana for flavour, court told

A man has been fined for growing marijuana to help ease his pain.

SHAUNE Fisk was grafting marijuana plants to create his favourite flavours until police cropped the crop.

Fisk, 47, told a Bundaberg court he had been combining the drug with prescribed morphine to help him with painful medical conditions and folllowing recent surgery.

"I've had four surgeries ... I've got arthritis all through my body,” Fisk said.

"I don't sell. It's for myself.”

The Moore Park Beach resident pleaded guilty to possessing drugs, producing a dangerous drug and having drug utensils.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said seven plants - ranging from 5cm to more than a metre in height - were found in Fisk's yard.

Clip-seal bags were found in his bedroom and in a shed, and a total 299.5g of marijuana found.

Sgt Burgess said Fisk admitted planting seeds and grafting plants to get certain flavours.

Fisk represented himself in court, answering questions by Magistrate Belinda Merrin, saying he smoked marijuana and took morphine because it helps with his pain.

"I've got rods, pins, screws and just had surgery,” he said.

"I've had pain for years. My medical record shows that.”

Ms Merrin asked Fisk what his plans were because he could not continue to keep growing the drug and if he was interested in drug rehabilitation the court could offer.

"I'm not about to lie to you. It's not a question,” he said.

She said he was found with nearly 300g of the drug. Fisk said it was nearly all leaf.

Ms Merrin said Fisk had been told he was not eligible for medical marijuana and had previously been convicted of drug offences.

In accepting that he did not sell the drug to other people but had indicated he did not intend to address his drug use, Ms Merrin fined him $1000.