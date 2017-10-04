Man grabs woman's breast, throws furniture, abuses diners

HANDS OFF: Matthew Coleman, 52, was grabbed the breast of a woman her walked past.

MATTHEW Coleman was on a drinking binge when he inexplicably grabbed a woman's breast, threw cafe furniture and street signs and abused beach goers.

His disruptive behaviour was done over a few days until his arrest at the popular family seaside destination of Coolangatta on the Queensland-NSW border.

When he went before Bundaberg Magistrates Court to plead guilty to a series of anti-social behaviour offences, his lawyer said Coleman had been off his medication at the time.

Coleman, 52, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing public nuisance at Coolangatta on June 24 and June 26; two counts of breaching his bail conditions when he was prohibited from entering the Coolangatta CBD on June 26 and on July 3; and failing to appear in court on July 31.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said Coleman was arrested three days after failing to appear.

He said police were on patrol in Coolangatta on Saturday, June 24, when Coleman began yelling at diners in a restaurant and kicking and throwing furniture.

Officers gave him a move-on direction.

Snr Cnst Klaassen said Coleman was later walking past three women when he grabbed one on the breast.

Released on police bail on condition he not enter Coolangatta's CBD, police were called on June 26 whenColeman caused there by throwing the street signs of eateries and cafes, knocking over chairs and tables and abusing people.

Then Coleman was seen at 6.30am on July 3 again in the Coolangatta CBD area but told police he thought he was on the NSW side of the border.

Snr Cnst Klaassen said in August Coleman was sentenced to 18 months probation.

Defence lawyer Thomas Bray sought a community service order, saying Coleman was doing well on probation.

"At the time he was living around Tweed Heads, was homeless and not medicated,” he said.

"He has a medical diagnosis and is being treated.”

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Coleman's mental health at the time was impaired.

She said he was dealt with in August for similar offences in Bundaberg.

Ms Merrin said he now had stability, was receiving medication for mental health issues and was getting support.

She said the community was best served by allowing him to do unpaid community service work.

He was sentenced to complete 50 hours of community service work.