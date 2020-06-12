Menu
Man given parole after headbutting partner

Geordi Offord
Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
12th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
A MAN has been released on parole after headbutting his partner.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of aggravated contravention of a domestic violence order offences in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court, police were called to the aggrieved’s home at 8.15pm on April 22.

The court heard the man and the aggrieved had been drinking and arguing, before he stood up and grabbed her around the next, headbutting her twice.

Police arrived and observed bruising near her eye and scratches on the man’s neck.

The man appeared in custody in court the next morning where he was granted bail.

After his release, police were called to the aggrieved’s home again when the man went there to collect his belongings.

Sgt Klaassen said a condition of the DVO was the man was not allowed to go within 100m of where the aggrieved lived, worked or frequented.

The man’s lawyer Matt Moloy told the court probation would have been appropriate for his client if he had not spent time on remand and the Men’s Behavioural Change program would be of benefit.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the man’s plea of guilty.

Mr Moloney also took into account the man had committed the second breach on the same day he was released on bail after being in custody.

“I remember saying to you the court’s orders are not optional,” he said.

“You’re not a kid, you need to learn how to control our emotions.”

The man was sentenced to 49 days imprisonment with an immediate parole release.

49 days pre-sentence custody was declared as time served.

