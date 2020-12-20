Man given good behaviour bond after violent street fight

Falealea Fia pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm. Photo: Social Media

Falealea Fia pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm. Photo: Social Media

A night out on Father's Day ended violently for a man after he injured another during a Childers street fight.

Falealea Fia pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard the victim was walking home from a Childers hotel just after midnight on September 6.

The victim and Fia were both involved in a fight in the middle of the street.

Fia continued assaulting the victim when he was on the ground and couldn't defend himself.

The victim sustained injuries including a broken nose and a chipped tooth.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court Fia had no criminal history to tender.

Fia's barrister Craig Ryan told the court his client was a Tongan national who had been in Australia on a migrant farm work visa program.

Mr Ryan told the court Fia had been in Australia since February last year, going home every six months.

However, because of Covid he hadn't been able to return to see his children.

Mr Ryan said because it was Father's Day Fia and his group had an emotional day.

The court heard there had been some animosity between Fia's group and the victim's group earlier in the evening.

Mr Ryan told the court Fia was punched by the victim first, but his client accepted the offending came out of him assaulting the man while he was on the ground and not able to defend himself.

Mr Ryan said as a result of the charges, Fia hadn't been allowed to work because he was on a bridging visa.

Fia was ordered to pay the victim $604.80 in compensation and was placed on a $500 good behaviour bond for 12 months.

A conviction was not recorded.

